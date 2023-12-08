Cheekface have announced North American tour dates for the spring. Yungatita will be joining them on all dates. Cheekface released their album Too Much To Ask in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|04/17
|Sacramento, CA
|Harlow's Starlet Room
|04/20
|Vancouver, BC
|Biltmore Cabaret
|04/21
|Seattle, WA
|Madame Lou's
|04/22
|Portland, OR
|Mississippi Studios
|04/24
|Boise, ID
|Shrine Basement
|04/26
|Denver, CO
|Marquis
|04/28
|Lawrence, KS
|The Bottleneck
|04/29
|St. Louis, MO
|Off Broadway
|04/30
|Madison, WI
|High Noon Saloon
|05/02
|Minneapolis, MN
|7th St Entry
|05/03
|Chicago, IL
|Bottom Lounge
|05/04
|Cleveland, OH
|Mahall's
|05/05
|Detroit, MI
|El Club
|05/07
|Toronto, ON
|Horseshoe Tavern
|05/09
|Boston, MA
|Brighton Music Hall
|05/10
|Brooklyn, NY
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|05/11
|Philadelphia, PA
|First Unitarian Church
|05/15
|Washington, DC
|The Atlantis
|05/16
|Richmond, VA
|Richmond Music Hall
|05/17
|Durham, NC
|Motorco Music Hall
|05/18
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade Purgatory
|05/19
|Orlando, FL
|The Social
|05/21
|Houston, TX
|White Oak Music Hall Upstairs
|05/22
|Austin, TX
|Parish
|05/23
|Dallas, TX
|Club Dada
|05/25
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Rebel Lounge
|05/26
|San Diego, CA
|Voodoo Room at House of Blues
|05/29
|Los Angeles, CA
|Teragram Ballroom