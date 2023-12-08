Cheekface announce North American tour

Cheekface have announced North American tour dates for the spring. Yungatita will be joining them on all dates. Cheekface released their album Too Much To Ask in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
04/17Sacramento, CAHarlow's Starlet Room
04/20Vancouver, BCBiltmore Cabaret
04/21Seattle, WAMadame Lou's
04/22Portland, ORMississippi Studios
04/24Boise, IDShrine Basement
04/26Denver, COMarquis
04/28Lawrence, KSThe Bottleneck
04/29St. Louis, MOOff Broadway
04/30Madison, WIHigh Noon Saloon
05/02Minneapolis, MN7th St Entry
05/03Chicago, ILBottom Lounge
05/04Cleveland, OHMahall's
05/05Detroit, MIEl Club
05/07Toronto, ONHorseshoe Tavern
05/09Boston, MABrighton Music Hall
05/10Brooklyn, NYMusic Hall of Williamsburg
05/11Philadelphia, PAFirst Unitarian Church
05/15Washington, DCThe Atlantis
05/16Richmond, VARichmond Music Hall
05/17Durham, NCMotorco Music Hall
05/18Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade Purgatory
05/19Orlando, FLThe Social
05/21Houston, TXWhite Oak Music Hall Upstairs
05/22Austin, TXParish
05/23Dallas, TXClub Dada
05/25Phoenix, AZThe Rebel Lounge
05/26San Diego, CAVoodoo Room at House of Blues
05/29Los Angeles, CATeragram Ballroom