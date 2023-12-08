Three new episodes of the Punknews Podcast are now up!

On episode #647.99, Sammie B is back! She joins Em and John to talk about the end of Screaming Females, Hot Water Music’s upcoming 30th-anniversary tour, Spotify’s new royalty structure, The Damned playing Australia for the possibly the final time, the lineups for both Sonic Temple and Cruel World Fest, and lots more.

Episode #648 is a blast from the past which sees Em return from Toronto after New Friends Fest and talk about the news with John. They discuss Fyre Fest 2, DEVO’s “final” tour, NOFX’s video for “Darby Crashing Your Party”, the B-52s exhibiting art made by apes at the Punk Rock Museum, Half Past Two’s song “You in A Suit”, and so much more.

And on episode #648.5, Ricky stops by to talk about Record Store Day with John. They talk about cool records they picked up, cool record stores, and the future of records.

Listen to them all below!