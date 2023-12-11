J. Robbins announces new album, shares “Exquisite Corpse” and US tour dates

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
J. Robbins (Jawbox, Channels, Burning Airlines) has announced that he will be releasing a new solo album. It is called Basilisk and will be out on February 2 via Dischord Records. Brooks Harlan plays bass and Darren Zentek plays drums on the record. A new song called “Exquisite Corpse” has also been released which features John Haggerty on lead guitar. J. Robbins will be touring the US in February and released his EP Three Masks earlier this year. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.
Basilisk Tracklist
Automaticity
Exquisite Corpse
Last War
Gasoline Rainbows
Not The End
Old Soul
A Ray of Sunlight
Deception Island
Sonder
Open Mind
Dead Eyed God
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 15
|Ace of Cups
|Columbus, OH
|Feb 16
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL
|Feb 17
|Grog Shop
|Cleveland, OH
|Feb 18
|Government Center
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Feb 20
|Union Pool
|Brooklyn, NY
|Feb 21
|No Fun
|Troy, NY
|Feb 22
|Deep Cuts
|Medford, MA
|Feb 23
|Johnny Brenda’s
|Philadelphia, PA
|Feb 24
|Comet Ping Pong
|Washington, DC