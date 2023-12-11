J. Robbins announces new album, shares “Exquisite Corpse” and US tour dates

J. Robbins (Jawbox, Channels, Burning Airlines) has announced that he will be releasing a new solo album. It is called Basilisk and will be out on February 2 via Dischord Records. Brooks Harlan plays bass and Darren Zentek plays drums on the record. A new song called “Exquisite Corpse” has also been released which features John Haggerty on lead guitar. J. Robbins will be touring the US in February and released his EP Three Masks earlier this year. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.