J. Robbins announces new album, shares "Exquisite Corpse" and US tour dates
J. Robbins (Jawbox, Channels, Burning Airlines) has announced that he will be releasing a new solo album. It is called Basilisk and will be out on February 2 via Dischord Records. Brooks Harlan plays bass and Darren Zentek plays drums on the record. A new song called “Exquisite Corpse” has also been released which features John Haggerty on lead guitar. J. Robbins will be touring the US in February and released his EP Three Masks earlier this year. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.

Basilisk Tracklist

Automaticity

Exquisite Corpse

Last War

Gasoline Rainbows

Not The End

Old Soul

A Ray of Sunlight

Deception Island

Sonder

Open Mind

Dead Eyed God

DateVenueCity
Feb 15Ace of CupsColumbus, OH
Feb 16Beat KitchenChicago, IL
Feb 17Grog ShopCleveland, OH
Feb 18Government CenterPittsburgh, PA
Feb 20Union PoolBrooklyn, NY
Feb 21No FunTroy, NY
Feb 22Deep CutsMedford, MA
Feb 23Johnny Brenda’sPhiladelphia, PA
Feb 24Comet Ping PongWashington, DC