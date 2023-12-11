Knocked Loose (EU and UK)

Knocked Loose
by Tours

Knocked Loose have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK. The shows will take place this February and March. Knocked Loose released their two-song single Upon Loss earlier this year and released their EP A Tear in the Fabric of Life in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 15Elysee MontmartreParis, FR
Feb 16PatronaatHaarlem, NL
Feb 18Kamienna12Krakow, PL
Feb 19Lucerna Music BarPrague, CZ
Feb 20Simm CityVienna, AT
Feb 22Live ClubMilan, IT
Feb 23DynamoZurich, CH
Feb 25BatschkappFrankfurt, DE
Feb 26Live Music HallCologne, DE
Feb 27Grosse Freiheit 36Hamburg, DE
Feb 28HuxleysBerlin, DE
Feb 29Conne IslandLeipzig, DE
Mar 02TrixAntwerp, BE
Mar 0402 InstituteBirmingham, UK
Mar 05SWG3Glasgow, UK
Mar 0602 RitzManchester, UK
Mar 07SWXBristol, UK
Mar 09Project HouseLeeds, UK
Mar 1002 ForumLondon, UK