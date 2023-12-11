Knocked Loose have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK. The shows will take place this February and March. Knocked Loose released their two-song single Upon Loss earlier this year and released their EP A Tear in the Fabric of Life in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 15
|Elysee Montmartre
|Paris, FR
|Feb 16
|Patronaat
|Haarlem, NL
|Feb 18
|Kamienna12
|Krakow, PL
|Feb 19
|Lucerna Music Bar
|Prague, CZ
|Feb 20
|Simm City
|Vienna, AT
|Feb 22
|Live Club
|Milan, IT
|Feb 23
|Dynamo
|Zurich, CH
|Feb 25
|Batschkapp
|Frankfurt, DE
|Feb 26
|Live Music Hall
|Cologne, DE
|Feb 27
|Grosse Freiheit 36
|Hamburg, DE
|Feb 28
|Huxleys
|Berlin, DE
|Feb 29
|Conne Island
|Leipzig, DE
|Mar 02
|Trix
|Antwerp, BE
|Mar 04
|02 Institute
|Birmingham, UK
|Mar 05
|SWG3
|Glasgow, UK
|Mar 06
|02 Ritz
|Manchester, UK
|Mar 07
|SWX
|Bristol, UK
|Mar 09
|Project House
|Leeds, UK
|Mar 10
|02 Forum
|London, UK