Bikini Kill have announced that they will be playing a benefit show for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund in January. The show will take place at the Capitol Theatre in Olympia, Washington on January 27. Selma Al-Aswad will speak at the show and The Ghost Ease will be playing support. Tickets go on sale on December 14. Bikini Kill will be touring Mexico and South America in March and touring Europe and the UK in June. Check out the poster below.