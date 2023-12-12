Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill has announced a book tour for the US. The shows will take place in May and a portion of ticket sales will be donated to Peace Sisters, a nonprofit that helps girls in Togo access education. A livestream of the Seattle date will be taking place on May 22. Kathleen Hanna’s memoir Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk will be out on May 14 via Ecco, an imprint of HarperCollins. Check out the dates below.