Kathleen Hanna announces US book tour

Kathleen Hanna
by Tours

Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill has announced a book tour for the US. The shows will take place in May and a portion of ticket sales will be donated to Peace Sisters, a nonprofit that helps girls in Togo access education. A livestream of the Seattle date will be taking place on May 22. Kathleen Hanna’s memoir Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk will be out on May 14 via Ecco, an imprint of HarperCollins. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
May 14, 2024Brooklyn, NYGreenlight Bookstore at Kings Theatre
May 15, 2024Washington, DCLoyalty Bookstore at Lincoln Theatre
May 16, 2024Cincinnati, OHJoseph-Beth Booksellers at Mason High School
May 18, 2024Chicago, ILWomen & Children First at Hermann Hall with Chicago Humanities Festival
May 20, 2024Los Angeles, CABook Soup at First Congregational Church
May 21, 2024San Francisco, CACity Arts & Lectures at The Sydney Goldstein Theater with KQED & Marcus Books
May 22, 2024Seattle, WASeattle Arts & Lectures at Town Hall Seattle with KEXP & Paperboat Booksellers + Live Stream!
May 23, 2024Portland, ORPowell’s Books at Revolution Hall
May 28, 2024Boston, MABrookline Booksmith at The Wilbur Theatre
May 29, 2024Philadelphia, PAUncle Bobbie’s at WHYY Studio