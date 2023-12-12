Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill has announced a book tour for the US. The shows will take place in May and a portion of ticket sales will be donated to Peace Sisters, a nonprofit that helps girls in Togo access education. A livestream of the Seattle date will be taking place on May 22. Kathleen Hanna’s memoir Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk will be out on May 14 via Ecco, an imprint of HarperCollins. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|May 14, 2024
|Brooklyn, NY
|Greenlight Bookstore at Kings Theatre
|May 15, 2024
|Washington, DC
|Loyalty Bookstore at Lincoln Theatre
|May 16, 2024
|Cincinnati, OH
|Joseph-Beth Booksellers at Mason High School
|May 18, 2024
|Chicago, IL
|Women & Children First at Hermann Hall with Chicago Humanities Festival
|May 20, 2024
|Los Angeles, CA
|Book Soup at First Congregational Church
|May 21, 2024
|San Francisco, CA
|City Arts & Lectures at The Sydney Goldstein Theater with KQED & Marcus Books
|May 22, 2024
|Seattle, WA
|Seattle Arts & Lectures at Town Hall Seattle with KEXP & Paperboat Booksellers + Live Stream!
|May 23, 2024
|Portland, OR
|Powell’s Books at Revolution Hall
|May 28, 2024
|Boston, MA
|Brookline Booksmith at The Wilbur Theatre
|May 29, 2024
|Philadelphia, PA
|Uncle Bobbie’s at WHYY Studio