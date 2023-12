22 minutes ago by John Gentile

Jeff Rosenstock is the song/score composer for Craig of the Creek and the jsut released Craig of the Creek movie. For the movie soundtrack/score, Rosenstock pulled in some friends to record the movie's songs. People supplying vocals to the Craig of the Creek movie include Rosenstock, Mike Park (who also co-wrote a song for the movie), Brittany Luna and Tim Hildebrand, Pierce Jordan of Soul Glo, and more.