17 hours ago by Em Moore

Dillinger Escape Plan have announced that they will be playing a show for the 25th anniversary of their 1999 album Calculating Infinity in 1999. The show will take place on June 21 at Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, New York, and will see the band performing the album in its entirety. The band’s lineup for the show is Dimitri Minakakis, Ben Weinman, Liam Wilson, and Billy Rymer. Tickets go on sale on December 15.