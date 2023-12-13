Chuck Ragan and The Camaraderie announce UK tour

Chuck Ragan
Chuck Ragan and The Camaraderie have announced UK tour dates for February. They are currently touring Europe. Chuck Ragan released a new song called “Echo The Halls” earlier this year and released The Flame in the Flood in 2016. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 01Green Door StoreBrighton, UK
Feb 02ExchangeBristol, UK
Feb 03PapillonSouthampton, UK
Feb 04BodegaNottingham, UK
Feb 05Deaf InstituteManchester, UK
Feb 06The CavesEdinburgh, UK
Feb 07BrudenellLeeds, UK
Feb 08Hare and HoundsBirmingham, UK
Feb 09100 ClubLondon, UK
Feb 10Waterfront StudioNorwich, UK