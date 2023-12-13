Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Chuck Ragan and The Camaraderie have announced UK tour dates for February. They are currently touring Europe. Chuck Ragan released a new song called “Echo The Halls” earlier this year and released The Flame in the Flood in 2016. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 01
|Green Door Store
|Brighton, UK
|Feb 02
|Exchange
|Bristol, UK
|Feb 03
|Papillon
|Southampton, UK
|Feb 04
|Bodega
|Nottingham, UK
|Feb 05
|Deaf Institute
|Manchester, UK
|Feb 06
|The Caves
|Edinburgh, UK
|Feb 07
|Brudenell
|Leeds, UK
|Feb 08
|Hare and Hounds
|Birmingham, UK
|Feb 09
|100 Club
|London, UK
|Feb 10
|Waterfront Studio
|Norwich, UK