Sepultura to end in 18 months

Sepultura has stated that they are close to the end. The band will tour over the next 18 months before calling it a day. South American tour dates are on sale now.

They stated: "Sepultura has reached the end of the road and has chosen to depart via a conscious and planned death. Throughout the next 18 months we will celebrate 40 years of existence together along with our loyal fans on a farewell tour across the entire globe. It will be a celebration of the past and the present for one final time."