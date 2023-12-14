924 Gilman selling chunks of wall to help fund new double doors

Storied Berkeley-based punk venue 924 Gilman has announced that they are in the process of replacing their side door with double doors. With this renovation, the venue will increase their capacity from 225 to between 500-550 (following the Berkeley Fire Department’s determination) as well as increase venue safety. To help fund this endeavor the venue has launched a Kickstarter (with the goal of raising $20, 000), and to sweeten the deal, if you donate $100 you will revive a 4-5-inch piece of the wall that currently surrounds the existing side door. The wall chunk will also come with a certificate of authenticity which will be signed by a Gilman volunteer. Check out the wall below.