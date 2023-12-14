Rodney Bingenheimer accused of sexually assaulting six teenage girls

Famed LA/glam/punk DJ Rodney Bingenheimer has been accused of sexually assaulting at least six teenage girls, with the incidents dating back to the '70s. Notably, Jane Wiedlin of Go-gos stated that Bingenheimer sexually assaulted her in 1974, when she was 15 and Bigenheimer was about 27. In a Rolling Stone Report, Wiedlin stated that Bingenheimer isolated her in a back room of his Los Angeles club, Rodney Bingenheimer’s English Disco, and rubbed his crotch against hers until he ejaculated. In the Rolling Stone article, Wiedlin stated, “I didn’t know what to do; I was pretty much frozen. I didn’t say anything; I didn’t try to stop him.” Bingenheimer did not respond to the magazine’s request for comment.

The other women in the rolling Stone article detailed similar experiences. In fact, in part due to the Rolling Stone article, it came to light that last year, Runaways’ Kari Krome filed a civil suit against Bingenheimer for sexual assault. Separately, on social media, Kira Roessler of Black Flag and Dos added, "The thing about Rodney is that everyone knew. Girls didn't cry out because he had the power. There wasn't anyone who would be able to stop him. Even now these accusations haven't resulting in anything but people talking about it… and they always have. No one cares but those who were victims." We'll keep you updated.