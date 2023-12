Dead milkmen offered a brief update as to their activities. The band was just in the studio with famed producer Joe Nicolo, who has produced Dead Milkmen previously, as well as Schoolly-D, tim Dog, Cypress Hill, Fugees, Cyndi Lauper, the Bosstones, the Rolling Stones, Billy Joel and many more. The track is intended for some project orchestrated by The Sound Mind Network, a music therapy non-profit group. The new tune is called "Ghost ship."