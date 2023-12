, Posted by 4 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Cock Sparrer have announced that they will be releasing their eighth and final studio album. It is called Hand On Heart and will be out on April 5. The band will be playing two album launch shows in the UK in April. More details about the album will be released soon. Cock Sparrer released Forever in 2017. Check out the announcement and dates below.