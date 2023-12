Podcast 14 minutes ago by Em Moore

Episode #648.6 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Em and John talk about the Punk Rock Bowling lineup for 2024, Rodney Bingenheimer's sexual assault allegations, 924 Gilman selling chunks of wall to help fund new doors, Kathleen Hanna’s upcoming book tour, the soundtrack for the Craig of the Creek movie, and Derv Gordon of The Equals’ upcoming US tour. Listen to the episode below!