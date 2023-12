, Posted by 20 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Dead Kennedys debut album Fresh Fruit for Rotting Vegetables has crossed a record industry threshold. It is now a Gold record in USA, signifying that the album has sold 500,000 copies in the states. The band was notified on Friday. However, importantly, the album may have gone gold some time ago since the record was also sold directly by Alternative Tentacles and other small and medium distributors- these sales are not tracked by RIAA.