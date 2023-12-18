Sublime With Rome to disband at the end of 2024

Sublime With Rome have announced that they will be disbanding at the end of 2024. This was announced in a Instagram written by Rome Ramirez which was posted on Instagram and reads,



”Dear fans, friends, and supporters,

After almost two remarkable decades, I am announcing my departure from Sublime with Rome at the close of 2024. The upcoming performances over the next year will allow us to reflect on countless incredible memories together! Over the last 2 years, I’ve been spending countless hours pouring my soul into my solo music, and the excitement to share these songs with you is building up! I’ve got some really big news that I can’t drop yet. Just wait!

Singing and playing guitar for this iconic band has been a lifetime opportunity and just flat out, absolutely epic. Carrying on the Sublime legacy has been a trust I'll forever cherish.

This is only the beginning…”