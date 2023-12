14 hours ago by Em Moore

Pile of Love have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Super Sometimes and will be out on December 22 via Paper and Wax. The band has also released a video for their new song “Happy To Hide” which was filmed and edited by Ryan Scott Graham and features footage filmed throughout their summer tour of Japan. Pile of Love released Flake On The Future in 2022. Check out the video below.