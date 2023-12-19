Rick Rude announce new album, release “Winded Whale” video

New Hampshire-based rockers Rick Rude have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Laverne and will be out on February 2 via Midnight Werewolf Records and Best Brother Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Winded Whale”. The video was created by @paper__cicada. Rick Rude released Basement Tapes Vol 1 in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.