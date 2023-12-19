Rick Rude announce new album, release “Winded Whale” video

by Em Moore
New Hampshire-based rockers Rick Rude have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Laverne and will be out on February 2 via Midnight Werewolf Records and Best Brother Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Winded Whale”. The video was created by @paper__cicada. Rick Rude released Basement Tapes Vol 1 in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Laverne Tracklist
Wooden Knife
P2PU
Real TV
Winded Whale
Square
Agglutination
Laverne
Swept Up Slept In
Area Woman Yells At Junk Mail
The Ells