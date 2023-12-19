Rick Rude announce new album, release “Winded Whale” video

New Hampshire-based rockers Rick Rude have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Laverne and will be out on February 2 via Midnight Werewolf Records and Best Brother Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Winded Whale”. The video was created by @paper__cicada. Rick Rude released Basement Tapes Vol 1 in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Laverne Tracklist

Wooden Knife

P2PU

Real TV

Winded Whale

Square

Agglutination

Laverne

Swept Up Slept In

Area Woman Yells At Junk Mail

The Ells