Wisconsin-based music festival Burn Bright MKE has announced the lineup for its inaugural event. Ben Quad, Carly Cosgrove, Charmer, Heart To Gold, Saturdays At Your Place, Stars Hollow, Sign Language, Blind Equation, Equipment, Prize Horse, Arcadia Grey, Hey, ILY, Liquid Mike, and TRSH will be playing the festival. Burn Bright MKE will take place at X-Ray Arcade in Cudahy, Wisconsin from February 24-25.
