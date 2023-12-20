Mallorca Live Festival has announced its lineup for 2024. Blondie, Jeff Rosenstock, Shame, Sprints, Pet Shop Boys, Underworld, Aitana, Arde Bogota, Belle and Sebastian, Dani Fernandez, Lori Meyers, Love of Lesbian, Rels B, Sleaford Mods, Chancha via Circuit B2B El Buho, Derby Motorola’s Burrito Kachimba, La Elite, Funzo and Baby Loud, _Juno, The K’s, Maria Jose Llergo, Nickodemus, Nina Polaca, No Te Va Gustar, Omar Souleyman, Pepe Y Vizio, Rodrigo Ceuvas, Sonido Gallo Negro, Aina Losange, Habla De Mi En Presente, Johnny Garso, Margarita Quebrada, Maria Hein, Ninos Luchando, Paula Cendejas, Las Odio, Rocio Saiz, Sandre, Serial Killerz, Sila Lua, Vangoura, Bum Motion Club, Cabron, El Cairo, Caspary, Danio, Enamorados, Groovert, Guille Wheel and The Waves, Negre, The Ripples, and Ultraviolet will be playing the festival. Mallorca Live Festival will take place June 13-15 at Cami Cala Figuera in Mallorca, Spain.
