Ignite have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK for this spring. The band released their self-titled album in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|14.03
|Turock
|Essen, DE
|15.03
|Boom
|Leeds, UK
|16.03
|Slay
|Glasgow, UK
|17.03
|The Cluny
|Newcastle, UK
|18.03
|Rebellion
|Manchester, UK
|20.03
|The Black Heart
|London, UK
|21.03
|Kemphe Ondestroom
|Malle, BE
|22.03
|Chez Paulette
|Pagney-Derriere, FR
|23.03
|Estraperlo
|Badalona, ES
|24.03
|16 Toneladas Rock Club
|Valencia, ES
|25.03
|Sala Nazca
|Madrid, ES
|26.03
|RCA Club
|Lisbon, PT
|27.03
|Slala Playa
|A Coruna, ES
|28.03
|Gong Galaxy Club
|Oviedo, ES
|29.03
|Sala Zorrotzako Gaztetxea
|Bilbao, ES
|30.03
|Le Molotov
|Marseille, FR
|31.03
|Easter Cross Festival
|Oberndorf am Neckar, DE