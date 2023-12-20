Ignite announce spring tour (EU and UK)

Ignite announce spring tour (EU and UK)
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Ignite have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK for this spring. The band released their self-titled album in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
14.03TurockEssen, DE
15.03BoomLeeds, UK
16.03SlayGlasgow, UK
17.03The ClunyNewcastle, UK
18.03RebellionManchester, UK
20.03The Black HeartLondon, UK
21.03Kemphe OndestroomMalle, BE
22.03Chez PaulettePagney-Derriere, FR
23.03EstraperloBadalona, ES
24.0316 Toneladas Rock ClubValencia, ES
25.03Sala NazcaMadrid, ES
26.03RCA ClubLisbon, PT
27.03Slala PlayaA Coruna, ES
28.03Gong Galaxy ClubOviedo, ES
29.03Sala Zorrotzako GaztetxeaBilbao, ES
30.03Le MolotovMarseille, FR
31.03Easter Cross FestivalOberndorf am Neckar, DE