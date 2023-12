Marissa Paternoster of the recently disbanded Screaming Females has announced her first solo show following the end of SFs. Paternoster will be performing as Noun, which is her solo act, as opposed to the Marissa Paternoster band, which also includes Shawna Polley and Angie Boylan. The gig is February 24 at Once Satellite in Cambridge, Mass. Olivia Sisay and Jr and the Worship band open.