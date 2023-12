12 hours ago by John Gentile

The Pist have released the first single from their new album. "P.I.S.T." is off the band's first album since 1995, The Pist is Risen. That's out via Ryvvolte/Havoc/Dismantled/Profane Existence on January 1. You can hear the tune below. The band released Ideas Are Bulletproof in 1995.