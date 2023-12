, Posted by 22 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Punkspring is one of the biggest punk festivals in Japan. 2024's installment is in Tokyo March 16 and 17. The festival just added The Damned and Suicidal Tendencies to the bill. NOFX and Sum 41 headline. Neck Deep, Zebrahead, and The Vandals also play. You can see the lineup below.