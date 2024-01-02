Dirt Bike Annie, Copyrights, Broadway Calls, Dead Bars to play Seattle Pop Punk Festival 2024

The 5th annual Seattle Pop Punk Festival starts Thursday, January 18th in Seattle. The three day festival is at Slim's Last Chance Saloon in Seattle, WA and includes performances from Burn, Burn, Burn, Dirt Bike Annie, dead bars, Copyrights, Brosadway Calls and more. Organizers described the festival as "Three days of trying to get old punks to hear new punk and new punks to hear old punk. It can work." 2024 also marks the 30th anniversary of the Top Drawer Records 13 Soda Punx Compilation, which fueled the original 1994 Seattle Pop Punk Festival. To mark the event, the record has been repressed on CD and Colored Vinyl via Top drawer.