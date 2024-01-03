Roman Candle part ways with bassist following abuse allegations

Roman Candle have parted ways with their bassist Nico Borgia following allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault. Vocalist Piper Ferrari released a statement from the band on Twitter/X which reads,



”Yesterday we became aware of allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault by a former partner of our bassist, Nico. In light of these allegations, we have all decided to part ways with Nico. We were aware the relationship was unhealthy but not to the extent of what has been shared.

We hope it goes without saying that we do not condone abuse in any form, but we want to take the opportunity to reiterate that here. If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or silently suffering through domestic violence, please contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline immediately: www.thehotline.org./ 800-799-7233 Hotline for Las Vegas specifically: +17752217600

br>We are making a donation to The National Domestic Violence hotline in the amount of $2,500 to help survivors. This is an issue we have never and will never take lightly”