4 hours ago by Em Moore

Buffalo-based melodic hardcore punk band On The Cinder have released a new song called “Smells Like American Spirit”. It is off their upcoming album Heavy-Handed which will be out on May 7 via the band’s own label Flower House Records. On The Cinder will be touring Ontario starting later this month and released their EP Sedentary Escape in 2021. Check out the song and dates below.