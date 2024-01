1 hour ago by Em Moore

Philadelphia-based hardcore punk band B00B have released their demo. The demo was recorded live on December 23, 2023 and features three tracks. This marks their debut release. B00B will be playing their first show on January 5 at Cousin Danny’s with Harsh Realm, Cave Grave, and The HIRS Collective and will be playing their second show on January 28 at The Meadow with Grey Cell, Gloom Doom, and Kiande Amedha. Check out the demo below.