American Culture sign to Convulse Records, announce Western US tour
Denver-based American Culture have announced that they have signed to Convulse Records and will be releasing a new record in the spring. They have also announced a tour for the Western US. American Culture released their album For My Animals in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 14Hi DiveDenver, CO
Feb 15Long Hair RecsAlbuquerque, NM
Feb 16ArchesTucson, AZ
Feb 17Non+UltraLos Angeles, CA
Feb 18Alex’s BarLong Beach, CA
Feb 19Tower BarSan Diego, CA
Feb 20TBAPhoenix, AZ
Feb 21Mesa TheatreGrand Junction, CO