American Culture sign to Convulse Records, announce Western US tour

by Em Moore
Denver-based American Culture have announced that they have signed to Convulse Records and will be releasing a new record in the spring. They have also announced a tour for the Western US. American Culture released their album For My Animals in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 14
|Hi Dive
|Denver, CO
|Feb 15
|Long Hair Recs
|Albuquerque, NM
|Feb 16
|Arches
|Tucson, AZ
|Feb 17
|Non+Ultra
|Los Angeles, CA
|Feb 18
|Alex’s Bar
|Long Beach, CA
|Feb 19
|Tower Bar
|San Diego, CA
|Feb 20
|TBA
|Phoenix, AZ
|Feb 21
|Mesa Theatre
|Grand Junction, CO