Tigers Jaw announce acoustic Valentine's Day shows (US)

Tigers Jaw have announced that they will be playing three acoustic shows across the US in February to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The shows will be acoustic and will feature Ben Walsh and Brianna Collins as a duo. All shows will take place at City Winery locations and tickets will go on sale on Friday. Tigers Jaw released their EP Old Clothes in 2022 and their album I Won’t Care How You Remember Me in 2021. They will be touring the US as a full band with Movements starting in March. Check out the dates below.