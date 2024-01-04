Froggy, Dissidents, At Night, and Billy Play Brooke's Bon Voyage in Philly TOMORROW!!!

Get tickets right HERE!!!!

TOMORROW IS THE BEST SHOW OF THE YEAR!!! Froggy is going to headline their last show for a long while in Philly!!!

Froggy bassist/singer Brooke is moving to Japan for a while! So, we're throwing a bon voyage party for the band. When will Brooke be back? Who knows?! This will be your last chance to see Froggy for a long time!

Plus, we have a killer stacked bill, too! The Dissidents are also playing! Dissidents kick out savage, political punk rock and, in addition to singer Rachel C, include Bill of The Pist, Jeanine and Nicole of Witch Hunt, and Shawn of Mischief Brew!

PLUS, At Night is playing! At Night is the ultra-witchy anarcho-punk band that features members of Callowhill and Witch Hunt!>

PLUS, as an extra special treat, Billy is opening the show! Billy is the pre-Froggy band with Brooke! At the show, the band will be selling an exclusive tape that you can only get at the show!!!

PLUS, At Night, Dissidents, and Billy will be selling hyper-limited cassette tapes that you can only get at the show!!!

The Show is Friday, January 5 at Creep Records - Port Richmond: 2966 Richmond St, Philadelphia, PA 19134

Tickets are $10-$15 sliding scale. Doors are at 7pm and the show starts at 7:30pm SHARP… this show is NOT on punk time… the whole shebang will be over by 10pm on the dot! The show is all ages.

