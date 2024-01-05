BIB announce new EP, release “Two-Faced Planet” and “Bitter Mind” video

BIB have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called BIBLICAL and features 5 new songs. The EP will be out on January 26 via Quality Control HQ. The band has also released a video for their two new tracks called “Two-Faced Planet” and “Bitter Mind”. The video was directed by Emma Penrose and Zack Shorrosh. BIB released their album DELUX in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.