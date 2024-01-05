BIB announce new EP, release “Two-Faced Planet” and “Bitter Mind” video

by Em Moore
BIB have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called BIBLICAL and features 5 new songs. The EP will be out on January 26 via Quality Control HQ. The band has also released a video for their two new tracks called “Two-Faced Planet” and “Bitter Mind”. The video was directed by Emma Penrose and Zack Shorrosh. BIB released their album DELUX in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
BIBLICAL Tracklist
1. The Circle
2. Two-Faced Planet
3. Bitter Mind
4. That’s It For the Other One
5. 32 Below