14 hours ago by John Gentile

Poison Idea will release a tribute to Japanese punkers G.I.S.M. later this month. The Ep contains some previously released material recorded with Pig Champion. the band takes a crack at "Endless Blockades For The Pussyfooter," "Pig Scream," and "Death, Agonies And Screams." That's out via Jerry A's own American Leather label on January 24.