Glen Matlock of Sex Pistols has organized a short California tour. For the trip, Clem Burke of Blondie will be on drums, Gilby Clarke of Guns n roses will be on lead guitar, and Steve fishman (who has played with Hugh Cornell and toured with Matlock) on bass. You can see the dates below.