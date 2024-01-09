Listen to the new track by States of Nature!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new song by Oakland, California-based post-punks States of Nature! The song is called “New Foundations” and the band had this to say about it,



”This song was the last one written for the record. It came from another song we had written which had cool ideas but just wasn't working. Once we decided to scrap the other, Eric took some of those seeds and put this one together in about 30 minutes. We all think it's our favorite track on the LP and really encapsulates what we are trying to achieve with the record: music that is danceable and fun, with a hint of seriousness and introspection.

Lyrically the song takes a bleak look at the world around us. Raised in a post-9/11 world, the song observes the way paranoia shapes decision-making that is harmful and destructive. This directly ties to what's happening today homelessness and the housing crisis in California. There are policy decisions happening at state and local levels that intentionally make it harder to build new housing, also pushed by positions the public holds around conservation of city aesthetics and a complete misunderstanding of why people are on the streets in the first place.”