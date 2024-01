, Posted by 5 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

RKL aka Rich Kids on LSD have reunited. The new version of the band includes long time members Chris Rest, Barry Ward, Lil’ Joe Raposo and Dave Raun. Tony Foresta of Municipal Waste will now be handling vocals. (Original vocalist Jason Sears passed away in 2006. The band has stated that they will tour but did not mention new studio material. We'll keep you updated.