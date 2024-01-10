The Baby Seals to release debut album, share “Mild Misogynist” video

Cambridgeshire-based punk band The Baby Seals have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Chaos and will be out on April 19 via Trapped Animal Records, Green Island Music, and Wipe Out Music Publishing. The band has also released a video for their new song “Mild Misogynist”. The Baby Seals released their self-titled EP in 2017. Check out the video and tracklist below.