Teens In Trouble release “Playlist” video, share album details

Teens In Trouble have announced details for their upcoming album. It is called What’s Mine and will be out on March 29 via Asian Man Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Playlist” which was produced by Lizzie and edited by Ajapopfilms. The video features footage of Lizzie, Mike Park, Bailey Moses of Desert Mambas, Jake Margo of Sweet Gloom, Lucy Giles of Dog Party, and more with their record collections. Teens In Trouble released their split with Desert Mambas in 2023 (read our interview with them right here!) and released their self-titled EP in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.