Gustaf announce new album, release “Starting and Staring” video

by Em Moore
Gustaf have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Package Pt. 2 and will be out on April 5 via Royal Mountain Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Starting and Staring” which was directed by Alex Ross Perry. Gustaf released their album Audio Drag For Ego Slobs in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Package Pt. 2 Tracklist
Statue
Close
What Does It Mean
Starting and Staring
I Won
Weighing Me Down
Here Hair
Hard Hair
Produce (Package Pt. 2)
Happiest Thought
Ground
End Of The Year