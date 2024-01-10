Gustaf announce new album, release “Starting and Staring” video

Gustaf
Gustaf have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Package Pt. 2 and will be out on April 5 via Royal Mountain Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Starting and Staring” which was directed by Alex Ross Perry. Gustaf released their album Audio Drag For Ego Slobs in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Package Pt. 2 Tracklist

Statue

Close

What Does It Mean

Starting and Staring

I Won

Weighing Me Down

Here Hair

Hard Hair

Produce (Package Pt. 2)

Happiest Thought

Ground

End Of The Year