4 hours ago by Em Moore

Jivebomb have released their Audiotree Live session. The band played a mix of songs from their 2021 EP JVBM and their 2022 EP Primitive Desires. They played “86”, “Primitive Desires”, “Cidade Charme”, “Illusion of Choice”, “Cereja”, “Ditz”, “JIVEBOMB”, “Steel” “American Rule”, and “Wise Choice”. The session was recorded live on July 21, 2023 in Chicago. Check out the video below.