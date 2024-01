, Posted by 3 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

The Punk Rock Museum has announced that it will be throwing a show to celebrate its first year of existence. The Vandals, Get Dead, The Last Gang, Soldiers of Destruction, Sakura, and Suburban Resistance will be playing the show. It will take place on March 31 in the parking lot of the Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, January 12.