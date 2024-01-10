Fresh have announced UK tour dates for this spring. Teenage Halloween will be joining them on all dates. Fresh released their album Raise Hell in 2022 and Teenage Halloween released their album Till You Return in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 26
|The Moor Brewery
|Bristol, UK
|Mar 27
|Le Pub
|Newport, UK
|Mar 28
|The Bodega
|Nottingham, UK
|Mar 29
|Manchester Punk Fest
|Manchester, UK
|Mar 30
|Audio
|Glasgow, UK
|Mar 31
|Lubber Fiend
|Newcastle, UK
|Apr 01
|Brudenell Community Room
|Leeds, UK
|Apr 02
|TBA
|Norwich, UK
|Apr 03
|Omera
|London, UK