Fresh / Teenage Halloween (UK)

Fresh
by Tours

Fresh have announced UK tour dates for this spring. Teenage Halloween will be joining them on all dates. Fresh released their album Raise Hell in 2022 and Teenage Halloween released their album Till You Return in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 26The Moor BreweryBristol, UK
Mar 27Le PubNewport, UK
Mar 28The BodegaNottingham, UK
Mar 29Manchester Punk FestManchester, UK
Mar 30AudioGlasgow, UK
Mar 31Lubber FiendNewcastle, UK
Apr 01Brudenell Community RoomLeeds, UK
Apr 02TBANorwich, UK
Apr 03OmeraLondon, UK