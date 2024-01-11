Listen to the new track by Black Budget!

Today we are super stoked to bring you the premiere of the new song by Toronto-based desert punks Black Budget! The song is called “Whistleblower” and comes with an accompanying lyric video that features UFO footage. Speaking to Punknews about the song, the band said,



”Whistleblower is about being in a state of constant paranoia, and dealing with the bombardment of propaganda and news we face on a daily basis.”

”Whistleblower” will be out everywhere on January 12. Watch the lyric video below!