Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Wes Hoffman and Friends! The video is for their new song “A Minute To Breathe” which is off their upcoming debut album How It Should Be. Speaking about the song, Wes Hoffman said,



”This is a song about living in the moment, but also touching on how hard it can be to do that. When I wrote this song, I had a whole mix of emotions that was really keeping me from finding peace in the present moment. I was either focusing on the past or future too much and not appreciating the moment. It’s so easy to get sucked into overthinking everything, that we have to remind ourselves to take a minute to breathe.

This is one of the fastest songs on our new album. I was listening to a lot of 90s skate punk at the time and wanted to pay a little homage to that era of punk. At the same time, I wanted to stay true to our sound and have a catchy chorus with some ‘whoa-ohs’ in the background.

The video is simply a montage of a bunch of shows we played all over this year. We did so much traveling, I wanted to share some of the clips and places we’ve been.

We also added an extra voice during the bridge and final chorus. You can clearly hear Christi Unterseh from Clueless belting out a counter-melody which just put an exclamation point on the song!”