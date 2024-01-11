Dudesy creates George Carlin A.I. generated special without permission, Carlin Estate denounces

It's 2024. welcome to hell. Earlier this week, "dudesy" which is an AI platform released a new George Carlin special, called "I'm Glad I'm Dead." It features about an hour of all new George Carlin material… kinda, maybe, sort of. Of course, George Carlin died in 2008.

The special was written and generated by Dudesy, as directed by dudesy's owners, and features "new material" created by the A.I. with corresponding audio that mimics Carlin's voice very closely. The company directing Dudesy tried to spin the "special" as "I'll (Dudesy) be doing my best George Carlin impersonation just like a human being would." As explained by deadline, "Dudesy is an AI-generated podcast “host” in which it learns from existing data to generate and speak on a range of topics." Will Sasso and Chad Kultgen often act as "hosts" on the show, but are not in the Carlin special.

The Carlin estate was not notified of this and never gave permission.

Kelly Carlin, George's daughter, issued a statement: "My statement regarding the AI generated George Carlin special: My dad spent a lifetime perfecting his craft from his very human life, brain and imagination. No machine will ever replace his genius. These AI generated products are clever attempts at trying to recreate a mind that will never exist again. Let’s let the artist’s work speak for itself. Humans are so afraid of the void that we can’t let what has fallen into it stay there. Here’s an idea, how about we give some actual living human comedians a listen to? But if you want to listen to the genuine George Carlin, he has 14 specials that you can find anywhere."