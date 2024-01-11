Flavor Flav of Public Enemy has released a new solo track that features Chuck D. It's called "everywhere man" and appears to be a stand-alone single. There are at least 22+ versions, each recorded in a different language. Listening to some of the tracks, it appears that A.I. may have been used to generate some vocal takes.

The Flav will perform his first solo set in some time at the Atlantic City All-Stars of Hip Hop show (KRS-One, DJ jazzy Jeff, MC Lyte, Big Daddy Kane and a bunch of other acts are there, too. You can hear the song below.