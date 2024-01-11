Barely Civil announce new album, release “Better Now”

by Em Moore
Barely Civil have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It’s called I’d Say I’m Not Fine and will be out on March 22 via Take This To Heart Records. The band has also released a new song called “Better Now”. Barely Civil released their album I’ll Figure This Out in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.
I’d Say I’m Not Fine Tracklist
1. I’d Say I’m…
2. Floating Again
3. Coasting, Mostly
4. Shifting Blame
5. Not Fine
6. Better Now
7. Dwindling
8. Finding Time
9. Invading Space
10. Closing Doors