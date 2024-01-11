Superchunk to release new 7-inch, share “Everybody Dies”

Superchunk have announced that they will be releasing a new 7-inch single. It is called “Everybody Dies” b/w “As in a Blender” and will be out on January 26 via Merge Records. The label will be holding a summer festival this year to celebrate its 35th anniversary. The festival will run from July 24-27 in Carrboro, North Carolina and bands have yet to be announced. The band has released “Everybody Dies”. Superchunk will be touring the Western US and BC with Fucked Up starting later this month. Check out the new song below.