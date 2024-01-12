'68 / The Callous Daoboys / The Homeless Gospel Choir (US)

68
by Tours

68 have announced spring tour dates for the US. The Callous Daoboys and The Homeless Gospel Choir will be joining them on all dates. ’68 released their album Yes, and… in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Mar 07West Palm, FLRespectables Street
Mar 08Tampa, FLThe Orpheum
Mar 09Orlando, FLConduit
Mar 11San Antonio, TXVibes Underground
Mar 12Ft. Worth, TXHaltom Theater
Mar 14Mesa, AZNile Underground
Mar 15Anaheim, CAChain Reaction
Mar 16Sacramento, CAGoldfields
Mar 18Seattle, WAEl Corazon
Mar 19Portland, ORDante’s
Mar 22Denver, COHi Dive
Mar 23Kansas City, MOThe Rino
Mar 25Chicago, ILCobra Lounge
Mar 26Detroit, MISanctuary
Mar 27Pittsburgh, PAPreserving Underground
Mar 28Louisville, KYPortal / Fifteen Twelve
Mar 29Cleveland, OHGrog Shop
Mar 30Baltimore, MDMetro Gallery
Apr 01Boston, MASonia
Apr 02Brooklyn, NYSt. Vitus
Apr 03Philadelphia, PAKung Fu Necktie
Apr 05Nashville, TNThe End
Apr 06Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade